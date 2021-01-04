Corporate messaging platform Slack was hit by an unexpected downtime on Monday as users from around the world took to social media, complaining they were unable to send or receive messages.

The massive outage came during the first working day of the new year as people returned to work.

The company's official Twitter account and server status page did not immediately register any issues, later sharing a statement that read: "Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption."

California-based Slack, which purports to make it easier for teams of employees to collaborate online, has boomed as remote working has gained a cultural foothold during the COVID-19 pandemic.