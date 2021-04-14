Longest war: US presence in Afghanistan

During the nearly 20 years since the United States went to war in Afghanistan, the number of U.S. troops there reached as high as 100,000 and then plummeted after the 2011 killing of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in neighboring Pakistan to around 2,500 today. Now U.S. President Joe Biden has set Sept. 11, 2021 as the new deadline for full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya province, July 15, 2012.

Reuters Photo