Tech mogul Elon Musk made fun of Meta Platforms after hundreds of thousands of users worldwide reported outages on their Instagram, Facebook and Threads apps on Tuesday.

Musk embedded a post by Meta's communications chief Andy Stone on an illustration showing three penguins with logos of Facebook, Instagram and Threads, saluting another penguin wearing sunglasses and an army chief uniform with a logo of X.

Illustration shared by X owner Elon Musk to make fun of Meta Platforms following outage

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and more than 20,000 reports for Instagram.

Later, YouTube also reported similar issues.

Many users complained that they were logged out of the social networking platforms. Some were asked to change passwords, while others were unable to refresh Instagram pages.

While logging into Threads, some users got an error message "Sorry, something went wrong. Try again."

Several users claimed that they were unable to log in to their Meta headsets too.

However, Meta's WhatsApp is working seamlessly.

In 2021, Meta faced a similar outage across its platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for several hours due to some configuration issues.

Musk and Mark Zuckerberg previously called out each other for a cage fight.