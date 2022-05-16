It is not possible for the defense industry to be successful without the industry and technology ecosystem, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said Monday.

Ismail Demir was speaking at the Youth Informatics Festival taking place in the capital Ankara.

He said that it is not possible for an area to be strong before the base of “this pyramid is strong.”

Demir stated that the defense of a country should not be seen as consisting of artillery, rifles and armed forces, and that fields such as energy, informatics, communication, health and agriculture are closely related to the security of the country.

Demir stated that they took an important step in developing the domestic cybersecurity ecosystem with the Turkey Cyber Security Cluster, under the coordination of the SSB and the Digital Transformation Office.

The cluster has reached 200 member companies in a short time, and 300 products developed with domestic facilities, he said.

Expressing that they are waiting for the support of young people with great enthusiasm to bring their ideas and projects to life, Demir said that in this context, they make it their duty to meet with students in coordination with university societies, clubs and associations, and try to offer them ideas and opportunities for their future journey.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, also speaking at the festival, commented that thanks to the young people, Turkey will be at a much better point in the future with technology-based jobs.

Stating that they provide support to young people with Experimental Technology Workshops training, scholarships, entrepreneurship support and festivals like TEKNOFEST, Varank said, “We have a program for young people in all areas of life, we often come together with young people and try to inform them.”

Varank reiterated that they cooperated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the SSB and the Presidency Digital Transformation Office in various activities for the youth.

Stating that entrepreneurship is one of the most important policy areas of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the minister added that they support traditional entrepreneurs and young people who want to do technology-based business.