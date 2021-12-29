20 New Year's traditions and rituals around the world

Scottish people have many traditions and rituals surrounding the new year but the most interesting one is the “First Footing.” The person who comes into your house should be a dark-haired male, meaning good luck. The tradition comes from the Viking times, who were usually light-haired and not considered good news back then.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.