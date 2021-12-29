Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

20 New Year's traditions and rituals around the world

by DAILY SABAH Dec 29, 2021 2:28 pm +03 +03:00

Estonia

Eating many different meals to gain the power of many men for the next year.

Brazil

Throwing white flowers into the ocean with candles as an offering to the water deity Yemoja. She is said to control the seas and offerings are done to appease her.

Scotland

Scottish people have many traditions and rituals surrounding the new year but the most interesting one is the “First Footing.” The person who comes into your house should be a dark-haired male, meaning good luck. The tradition comes from the Viking times, who were usually light-haired and not considered good news back then.

Colombia

If you hope to travel in the next year you take an empty suitcase and run through the neighborhood as fast as you can.

Czech Republic

Cutting apples to tell the future by the shape of the core.

Ecuador

Burning scarecrows or rather effigies of politicians, famous people or others to cleanse the world from the bad of the last year and make room for the next, for hopefully better things to come.

Denmark

Crashing in the new year by breaking some porcelain. People throw the china at the doors of friends and neighbors to get rid of any ill-will or aggression and the bigger the pile of dishes in front of your door the more luck you are said to have the next year.

Spain

Eating exactly 12 grapes for good luck!

The tradition started in the 1800s by vine growers to sell more grapes by the end of the year. The grapes are eaten when the clock is striking 12 times at New Year’s Eve.

Turkey

Smashing some pomegranates in front of your door. How many pieces there are and how far they hopped away will determine your fate.

Germany

Molybdomancy is the fancy word for it but in German it is known as Bleigiessen, literally pouring lead to divine the future. Just before the new year begins the lead is molten and poured into cold water. The future is then divined from the shape the lead takes.

Chile

Meeting the relatives - at the cemetery.

Ireland

Sleeping with some mistletoe or holly under the pillow on New Year’s Eve the person will dream of ther future partner.

Greece

Hanging onions in front of the doors, symbolizing good luck and fertility. So when hung on their doors they’re inviting those things in.

Russia

Drinking the ashes... of your wishes

Russians write down their wishes for next year and burn them up with a candle. Those ashes are then mixed into a glass of champagne to be drunk.

Puerto Rico

To get rid of the bad spirits Puerto Ricans throw a bucket full of water out of the window. And to attract some good luck, sugar is sprinkled in front of their houses.

Italy

Wearing red underwear.

The color red is associated with fertility and anyone who wants to conceive in the new year is recommended to wear red undergarments on its eve.

Japan

Eating a good bowl of soba noodles. These noodles are made out of buckwheat symbolizing resilience and eating them in hope to be just as strong as the noodles for the coming year.

Netherlands

Eating “Oliebollen”

These donut-like balls are eaten close to the end of the year and can be bought at pretty much any food vendor in the country.

Singapore

People send their good wishes for the next year in wishing spheres down the Singapore river.

Switzerland

Dropping whipped cream or sometimes ice cream on the floor to symbolize the richness of the coming year.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.