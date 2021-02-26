Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom continues to be a good career choice for young people.

The number of applications for the company’s Young Talent Program START this year has increased by 20% compared to last year.

Young talent selected as part of the START program will have the opportunity to do an internship or work full-time at Türk Telekom.

The applications that were open for one month were made in two different categories, namely "START My Internship" and "START My New Job."

“As Türk Telekom, we are working to shape the future of Turkey with the country's youth with the awareness of national responsibility,” Mehmet Emre Vural, the deputy general manager of Türk Telekom Human Resources, said.

“Our START program is a product of this approach and the interest of the program makes us very happy. There is an exciting evaluation process for candidates with application criteria. In our seven-stage process, we will especially evaluate candidates who have successfully passed the test stages with video and online interviews in their preferred area,” Vural said.

In their project camp, Vural noted they will present rich content that will allow candidates to get to know both the telecommunications sector and Türk Telekom. “In addition, we consider the gains of our candidates who come up to the last stage very valuable in the sector, and we set up the process and content in this direction,” he added.

Long-term internship

All candidates who complete the steps fully this year and participated in the "START Project Camp" stage will be entitled to receive a "Camp Success Certificate."

Third and fourth-grade students who have been accepted to "START Internship" among the candidates who have successfully completed the project camp will have the opportunity to get to know the telecommunications sector closely with the comprehensive training and internship program offered by experts in their field for six weeks.

Young people who successfully complete the six-week internship program will also have the opportunity to continue their internship for a long time.

Candidates who successfully pass the application steps in the "START My New Job" module will start working in Türk Telekom’s technology, sales, finance, human resources, marketing, customer service, strategy planning and digital units. Candidates that will start work will also be entitled to participate in an 18-month comprehensive education development program.