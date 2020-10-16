The Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) Friday put three CL-215 and 11 M-18 A/B Dromader-type aircraft and some materials in the warehouse out to tender for their sale.
The tender for the sale of a total of 14 aircraft and some material will be held on Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. with closed bidding, according to the announcement published in the Official Gazette by the THK General Directorate.
Potential buyers are required to submit their letter of tenders to the THK by the tender date. They will be able to see the planes at the THK building in Ankara’s Etimesgut district between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The THK is a nonprofit organization that aims to raise public awareness in the aviation sector and increase participation in activities related to aeronautics. It also functions as the national body that governs most of the country’s air sports.
