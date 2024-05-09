The U.K. Ambassador to Ankara said four million British tourists would arrive in Türkiye in 2024.

The figure is expected to exceed 5 million in 2025, Jill Morris said during a visit to the Mediterranean resort town of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Muğla, according to a bulletin provided by the municipality.

Morris also visited Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca, adding that many British tourists prefer Muğla for vacation.

Emphasizing that Fethiye is a significant center for agricultural production as well as tourism, and exports are made to various countries from the town, she said that foreign investors coming to Fethiye will add great value to the region and within the framework of negotiations in Ankara and London between the British government and Turkish authorities, export gates will be opened to the U.K. for important agricultural production centers, including Fethiye in the upcoming period.

Expressing satisfaction with Morris' visit, Karaca said: "In domestic and international tourism fairs, photos of our Fethiye appear everywhere.

"We also hold important meetings through the stands we open at fairs. We have no doubt that the tourism season will be very good this year. As the municipality, we contribute to the tourism of the district as much as we can,” he said.

Stating that efforts are underway to extend the tourism season and initiatives are underway to increase the number of direct flights between the U.K. and Dalaman district in Muğla, Karaca noted that Fethiye is represented in London every year by various non-governmental organizations and he would like to visit this year's World Travel Market (WTM) London.