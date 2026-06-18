Momentum in the Turkish cruise sector, which saw its best year in over a decade in 2025, was maintained in the first five months of the year as both cruise arrivals and passenger numbers continued to increase, according to a report on Thursday.

While there was around a 2.2% rise in cruise ship dockings, the passenger figures surged around 4% compared to the same period a year earlier, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) indicated.

Accordingly, cruise ships that offer accommodation, food, drink and entertainment services together brought some 455,580 tourists to Türkiye from January through May, the report said.

The sector, which provides economic contributions to port cities, particularly those on the western coast, but also in Istanbul and the Black Sea, has been expanding in recent years, complementing overall tourist arrivals to the country.

Cruise ships with spacious interiors are generally used for luxury vacations and travel. These passenger ships, offering comfort and various entertainment options, feature large dining halls, entertainment areas, pools, spa facilities and various activity areas, not falling short of five-star hotels.

Türkiye hosted over 2.1 million passengers with 1,375 cruise ships that arrived at ports last year, achieving the highest figures in recent years, according to data compiled from the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs (DGM).

The latest figures show that the momentum continued into this year. In five months, 324 ships docked at Turkish ports with 455,580 passengers.

This compares to about 438,536 passengers and 317 cruise ships last year. Thus, a 2.2% increase was recorded in the number of ships and a 3.9% surge in the number of passengers in the first five months.

Moreover, the number of passengers, which was 28,625 in January, rose to 257,897 in May. Approximately 57% of the total passengers hosted in the first five months of the year arrived at the ports in May.

'Significant rise expected'

Nilda Türe, a general manager of the cruise company Selectum Blu Cruises, in a statement, recalled that Türkiye surpassed pre-pandemic levels in cruise tourism last year.

Türe highlighted that the cruise sector had an enjoyable year in 2025, conveying expectations that it looks that this year, "an additional 5% will be added compared to last year."

"There is demand. All ships are showing significant demand for our ports," she noted.

"Especially with the added value of Kuşadası, Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary, we're producing very serious pax (passengers) each year. Therefore, we foresee a very significant rise in cruise tourism."

Advantages of cruise vacations

Furthermore, Türe highlighted that cruise travel is among the primary choices for tourists in Europe.

"While growth in the hotel sector is expected to be around 3%-4%, for instance, this year in Türkiye, an 11% increase in cruise tourism is expected," she suggested.

"From this perspective, a cruise is a great alternative, allowing you to visit many destinations at once with just one suitcase. You can see many countries simultaneously without getting tired," she added.

Türe also argued that cruise tourism provides an advantage to guests.

"In the past, cruise travel was considered very expensive and required a certain age. But these new systems and new marketing techniques have expanded the guest portfolio. The age limit has dropped to between 36 and 45," she noted.

"Guests with children have realized they can also board a cruise ship. This is thought to have a significant advantage. The market is growing with marketing techniques, and it cannot be stopped. Prices have become cheaper compared to before, expanding the market further," Türe explained.

The ship's marketing chief, Eda Binışık, also spoke about the advantages of cruise vacations.

In this context, Binışık stated that four-day, three-night vacation packages start from TL 20,000 ($430).

"We offer a five-star hotel concept on the ship. This includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, afternoon tea and a night buffet. At the same time, our entertainment and activities take place every hour. We offer indoor and outdoor pools and spa services," she concluded.