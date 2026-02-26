Tourists in Barcelona are facing taxes of as much as 15 euros ($17.70) a night after the popular city raised its tourism fee ​to one of the highest in Europe as part of efforts to curb visitor numbers and ⁠help finance affordable housing.

The regional parliament ⁠of Catalonia on Wednesday approved a law to double the tax for hotel guests in Barcelona from April to a ​maximum of between 10 and 15 euros ​per night, ⁠up from a current 5 euros to 7.5 euros, depending on the hotel category.

A two-night stay for a couple at a four-star hotel, the category of nearly half of all hotels in the city, could now cost an extra 45.60 euros, as the local authority can charge up to 11.4 euros per night per person.

Guests at five-star hotels could be charged up to 15 euros a night and cruise passengers will continue to pay around 6 euros.

Authorities ⁠in ⁠Catalonia are grappling with how to address increasingly vocal protests from residents about excessive numbers of tourists, they say are pushing up housing prices by driving a rise in short-term holiday lets.

A quarter of the revenue raised will help address the city's housing crisis, according to the law's text.

Barcelona already announced plans to ban all short-term rental accommodation by 2028. In the meantime, holiday rental guests ⁠will pay a maximum of 12.5 euros in tax per night, up from 6.25 euros.

Before the tax rise, Barcelona ranked 11th in holiday-rental platform Holidu's 2025 list, behind ​Amsterdam, where tourists paid the most in Europe at 18.45 euros per ​day.

Hotel owners are concerned the tax rise could have unintended consequences and are unsure whether or not it will drive away ⁠too ‌many of ‌the around 15.8 million tourists who visit Barcelona ⁠each year.

The city ranks among the top ‌four in the world for conventions, according to the local tourism board, and ​attendees will not be exempt from ⁠the levy.

Manel Casals, general director of Barcelona's ⁠hoteliers' group, said proposals to raise the tax gradually to monitor its effects ⁠were ignored.

"One ​day they will kill the goose that lays the golden eggs," he said.