Billionaire Bill Gates was spotted again in Turkish Riviera, this time at the famous Aegean resort town of Bodrum on Tuesday.

Microsoft's founder is touring the city on his luxury yacht "Lana," a 107-meter-long (558-foot) and 16-meter-wide vessel that is anchored in waters off Bodrum Castle.

It is not known whether Gates is in the yacht or for how many days he will stay in the country.

The yacht has a gym, jacuzzi, beach club, swimming pool, water sports equipment as well as stabilizers to minimize the effect of movement.

Earlier this month, a Turkish newspaper claimed that Gates’ visit to the Turkish coasts was not solely for holiday purposes.

It claimed that he was looking for approximately 741 acres (300 hectares) of land to invest in within the borders of Muğla and Aydın, and that he had been in touch with businesspeople and companies in Turkey about the purchase, a report by Turkish daily Sözcü said.

It was said at the time that he was planning to extend his holiday in Bodrum for another week for this purpose.