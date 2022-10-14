In the first meeting of the Bodrum Tourism Forum held on Friday, participants suggested ideas for the future of sustainable tourism and making Bodrum the leading tourism destination in the Mediterranean region with a particular focus on the concept of a "Blue Economy."

Hosting pioneering names on the issue from Türkiye and the world in the southwestern Muğla province’s tourism hub Bodrum, the forum suggested ways to preserve the Mediterranean region with sustainable development in the field of tourism. In the forum, aimed at achieving balanced tourism that protects the planet and at the same time increases welfare, panels and think-tank meetings were held under the title of "Rethinking the Blue Economy."

The concept of the Blue Economy focuses on ensuring the environmental sustainability of the seas and coastal areas while supporting economic growth, development and the protection of the livelihoods of seafarers.

Sustainable tourism, climate change, protection of the Mediterranean, strengthening the local economic potential with local elements, investment opportunities created in the light of the Blue Economy, changing European Union regulations and their impact on tourism were discussed in the forum, where the experiences and practices of the Mediterranean countries were shared, ideas were exchanged, and new perspectives and the development of sustainable projects were pioneered.

While rediscovering the Blue Economy, tourism decision-makers, opinion leaders, transportation experts, environmentalists, industry stakeholders and journalists from European Union institutions and Mediterranean countries participated in the forum.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras, in his opening speech, stated that they want to provide strong support to the development of sustainable tourism that will increase the welfare of people and the country.

“Very important participants from all over the world come to Bodrum Tourism Forum. In the panels, symposiums and roundtable meetings to be held all day at the Kempinski Hotel, it is not just the Blue Economy; Bodrum, the Mediterranean, peace, democracy and brotherhood will be discussed. Our goal, together with the Bodrum Promotion Foundation and the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation with which we cooperate, is to make Bodrum the leading tourism destination in the Mediterranean," Aras said.

Muğla Metropolitan Mayor Osman Gürün pointed out the regional and global risks that affect tourism. "We are not disconnected from the world. All countries are affected by what is going on in the world. For example, Ukraine is going through an important process. If we cannot achieve peace and unity in the world and our country, these efforts can't reach their goals. It is not possible to do tourism in places with conflict, and it is not possible to attract tourists here. People want to travel peacefully and get to know new places and cultures."

He added that the Mediterranean geography in is one of the most important focal points of this conflict and there is a great migration drama in the Mediterranean. "It is necessary to establish peace in the Mediterranean and make this a sea of ​​peace, to get to know each other, to know and promote our values, to love and understand each other more. It is not possible to achieve this by thinking only about Bodrum and the Mediterranean and making an effort about it. We need to evaluate what we need to do globally."

“As the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation, we think that we make a very important contribution to the economy, and we are happy to do this together. We are here to make Bodrum the leading tourism destination in the Mediterranean. For this, sustainable tourism and the Blue Economy are of great importance. Blue Economy is now the biggest pillar of Mediterranean tourism,” said the foundation’s Secretary-General Andrew Agius Muscat said.

Süleyman Uysal, the chair of the organizing committee of the Bodrum Cup Yacht Races, which will start after the Bodrum Tourism Forum, also underlined that they have combined the Bodrum Tourism Forum with the organization.

“We think that Bodrum Tourism Forum will make a great contribution to Bodrum's brand value, international recognition, regional economy and country tourism," he said.

A large part of the countries around the Mediterranean, including Türkiye, are among the countries that attract the most tourists in the world today. Tourism continues to grow as the most important sector for many countries in terms of economic mobility, employment and investment opportunities. At this point, it is important to protect the Mediterranean, which opens the door to all these opportunities, and to direct the touristic development correctly, the forum underlined.