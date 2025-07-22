Spending by domestic tourists in Türkiye jumped nearly 70% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2024, official data showed on Tuesday, as travel demand remained robust.

Trip expenditures of domestic tourists increased by 68.9% year-over-year, reaching TL 76.4 billion (nearly $1.9 billion), according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In the first quarter, which spans from January to March, approximately 10.75 million residents took domestic trips, according to TurkStat.

In the three months, Turks made approximately 12.65 million trips with one or more overnight stays, representing a 28.4% increase from the same period a year earlier.

They made a total of 85.3 million overnight stays during the same period, according to TurkStat. The average number of overnights was 6.7.

The data also showed that individual expenditures accounted for the largest share of total spending, at TL 71.45 billion, or 93.5%. Meanwhile, package tour expenditures stood at TL 4.97 billion, or 6.5%.

Moreover, when the distribution of expenditure types in total travel expenditures is analyzed for this quarter, it is seen that the expenditure types with the highest shares are eating and drinking expenditures at 32%, transportation expenditures at 28.4%, and accommodation expenditures at 10.8%.