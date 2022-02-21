The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 151% from a year earlier in January, data showed on Monday, as the sector continued to recover from the impact of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 since 2020.

Some 1.28 million foreign visitors arrived last month, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said. The arrivals were still down from the 1.79 million foreign visitors recorded in January 2020.

Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity in March of that year, when its first COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey soared 94.1% to 24.71 million last year, when COVID-19 measures were eased compared to 2020.

Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city by population, was the primary point of border entry for foreigners in January with 791,578 visitors using it.

It was followed by the northwestern city of Edirne with 148,016 foreigners and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 117,801 visitors.

Russians made up almost 10.5% of all visitors with 134,215. They were followed by visitors from Bulgaria and Iran, with 109,971 and 106,957, respectively.