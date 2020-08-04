Germany has agreed to lift its travel warning to four Turkish provinces with low rates of coronavirus infections as part of a deal to aid the resumption of larger-scale travel between the two countries, the German government said Tuesday.

The German foreign ministry said it was dropping warnings against travel to tourism destinations such as Antalya, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın, where the coronavirus’s prevalence stood at only five new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the course of a week.

Turkey would also require all travelers leaving for Germany to show a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours before leaving, the ministry's Tuesday statement added.

The German government had in June decided to lift its global travel warning only for EU member states and Schengen-associated countries – namely Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – but extended it for all the other countries, including Turkey, until the end of August.

On the other hand, in a list unveiled in June, the EU decided to exclude Turkey, along with the U.S. and other countries, from a list of countries recommended for nonessential travel.

Ankara described the decisions as disappointing and had called on Germany and the bloc for a reversal, citing measures taken to combat the pandemic as well as its efforts and successes.

Some 3 million of Germany’s 80 million inhabitants have a Turkish ethnic background, while Turkey’s coasts have historically been among the most popular tourist destination for Germans of all ethnicities.

Nearly 5 million German tourists traveled to Turkey last year.