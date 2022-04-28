The massive cruise ship Costa Venezia on Thursday anchored at Galataport, marking the largest vessel to dock at the Turkish port, which is expected to double its capacity in the coming period, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy.

The minister made the statement after he visited the 64-meter-high (209-foot-high) cruise ship with a 5,100 passenger capacity alongside Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The aim is for Istanbul to become the top city that receives these kinds of cruise ships, Ersoy said, adding: “Istanbul needs to be a homeport again after years.”

He noted that Istanbul has been added to the Michelin culinary guide and that the organization will distribute awards to the related restaurants in the city until Oct. 11.

“Thus, Istanbul has completed all its deficiencies, whether it is a shopping point, gastronomy, historical and natural beauties, airport infrastructure, and direct flights to more than 130 cities, and metro infrastructures that connect the airport and city centers. We are reaping the fruits of this quickly.”

The Italian-flagged cruiser will stay in Istanbul for six days before departing for the western province of Izmir with its passengers on Monday.

After cruises commence on May 1, the Costa Venezia will embark on tours along Turkey and Greece with Turkey being the central departure port.

“For the first stage, 25 tours are planned. These tours will continue until winter. After the winter, they will carry out a program over the Mediterranean, extending as far as Egypt,” the minister said.

He noted that Galataport currently has over 200 reservations, which is an important figure.

“We think that this will double rapidly in the next year,” he said, noting that Istanbul will need a second port by 2024.

Ersoy said the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry is working plans.

“We are aiming for 42 million tourists and a tourism income of $35 billion for this year,” Ersoy said.