Turkish metropolis Istanbul is set to host a major tourism event on Nov. 26-27, the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) announced on Friday.

The Tourism Investment Forum (TIF) 2024 will bring together international investors, financial firms, hotel brands, innovators, and real estate developers, among others, according to the association.

Over 1,000 high-level participants are expected to attend the forum, themed “Destination Future Türkiye.”

Key discussions will focus on strategies shaping the future of travel and tourism investments, financing, emerging trends, luxury and lifestyle brands, cultural and artistic initiatives, wellness, and medical tourism, the association said.

Organized in partnership with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Questex, the event is sponsored by financial firm Akbank.

Welcoming remarks at the event are expected to be delivered by Kaan Gür, board member and general manager of Akbank; Ahmet Bolat, chairperson of the board of Turkish Airlines; Ibrahim Ömer Gönül, chairperson of the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, president of the Investment Office.

Türkiye is one of the leading tourism destinations worldwide, being visited by millions of tourists each year, with tourism significantly contributing to the country's economy.