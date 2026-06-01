Türkiye is gaining an increasingly strong position within the global cruise network with both its passenger potential and port infrastructure, a sector representative said on Monday, highlighting the country's contribution to the strengthening of both the Mediterranean basin and the cruise market.

"With Galataport and the airport connections, Türkiye is making a significant contribution to the strengthening of both the Mediterranean basin and the cruise market," said Mirco Vassallo, the international markets director at Costa Cruises.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the report published on the statistics and market research platform Statista, the sector, which entered a strong recovery process after the COVID-19 pandemic, reached record levels in revenue and passenger numbers in 2025.

While the total revenues of the world’s largest cruise companies are rising, the sector has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Similarly, growth in the sector is expected to continue in the coming years more steadily but still strongly.

At the same time, the increase in demand, especially for Mediterranean routes, is cited as one of the main factors accelerating the recovery in cruise tourism.

While bookings for routes including ports in Türkiye, Greece, Italy, and Spain have risen, Mediterranean ports are once again standing out with heavy passenger traffic.

One out of every six cruise passengers prefers Mediterranean destinations. The package nature of transportation, accommodation, and food & beverage services makes cruise vacations particularly appealing for budget-conscious consumers.

At the same time, according to research, more than a third of Americans are said to be planning a cruise holiday in the next 12 months. Among Generation Z, this rate rises to 57%. Consequently, sector representatives consider the increasing interest of younger travelers an important factor supporting the industry’s long-term growth.

Moreover, according to the Cruise Industry Status Report published by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), in the 2026-2037 period, 60 new ships are expected to be added to the sector, with an investment of $71 billion planned across the industry. As the cruise fleet continues to grow gradually, the number of CLIA member ships is expected to reach 327 by 2026.

Meanwhile, the shift toward environmental sustainability is also one of the factors accelerating in the cruise sector. The share of multi-fuel ships with alternative fuel systems is increasing in orders, and the sector is focused on sustainability investments.

Increased interest in Istanbul

Vassallo, in his assessment, suggested that Istanbul and Türkiye are a strategic market for Costa Cruises, and that they positioned Istanbul as the home port in their Aegean programs.

He said that they will operate 17 cruises departing from Istanbul throughout the season, providing the opportunity to explore the most beautiful Aegean ports starting from Istanbul.

He emphasized that the main reason for making Istanbul the home port was the demand from their guests.

"Especially our guests from Europe and America frequently ask us if Istanbul is included in the program when booking a cruise. We responded to this increasing interest by adding Istanbul as the home port to our program."

Turkish interest also on rise

In addition, Vassallo suggested that the cruise industry is a growing market worldwide, with rising interest in cruise travel, and that Türkiye is one of the countries making the most contribution to this growth.

He highlighted that there is great and growing interest in Turkish ports, particularly Istanbul.

"For this reason, Istanbul is featuring more and more in cruise programs, and this will continue to increase. Major cruise ships will also increasingly call at Istanbul. Meanwhile, Turkish guests’ interest in cruise travel is also rising," he noted.

At the same time, he described Galataport as one of the world’s most modern and best-organized ports, describing it as "definitely a place where a cruise company wants to be."