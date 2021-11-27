Spending less time on a plane getting to Cappadocia thanks to new direct flights means tourists from Moldova can instead use that banked air time to perhaps enjoy the natural, historical and cultural beauties of the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in Turkey's Nevsehir province from one of the many iconic hot-air balloons dotting the skies.

Flights between the International Airport in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, and Cappadocia Airport in Nevsehir pave the way to those wanting to see the region's valleys covered with fairy chimneys and the underground cities in the towns of Ürgüp, Derinkuyu, Avanos, Göreme, Uçhisar, Kaymaklı and Ortahisar, as well as the Çavuşin villages while accompanied by tour guides.

Marina Jelezoglo wanted to travel to Cappadocia for a long time and is attracted to the natural landscape of the region.

She told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Cappadocia's view is unmatched compared to other countries she has visited.

"The atmosphere in Cappadocia is very different. It is very calm and a very nice tourism region," she said.

Michael Pascal is planning to come to Cappadocia to see and photograph other seasons in the region.

"I really liked the historical sights here. I had a chance to experience Turkey's development and (taste its) delicious cuisine. The underground cities and historical places carved from the rock are very interesting," he said.

Mehmet Dinler, a tour organizer from Moldova to the region and also the head of Royal Balloon in Cappadocia, said with efforts put forward, Cappadocia will host more tourists from Moldova in the future.

"Moldova is a new market for Cappadocia. We have planned our flights between Chisinau and Nevşehir depending on the demand. Those who have come here so far, leave our country and region very satisfied," he said.

Cappadocia, a short drive from the transport hub of Nevşehir, is famed for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities and houses carved into rock, as well as its churches, chapels and shelters used by early Christians who were fleeing the Roman Empire.