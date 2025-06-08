Türkiye ranks fourth among the countries most frequently traveled to by Poles and Romanians, according to a report Saturday, which revealed Mediterranean tourism jewel Antalya to be playing an important role in this.

Last year, Antalya hosted more than 17 million foreign tourists, and this year, tourism professionals aim for 18 million.

Poland and Romania, which were among the top 10 countries sending the most tourists to Antalya last year, continue to boost their numbers this year as well. Meanwhile, tourism operators who are broadening their market range also place emphasis on Poland and Romania.

Poles and Romanians, who like to travel even in the winter season, are seen as a key factor in spreading tourism in Antalya across 12 months.

Consequently, it was observed that the number of tourists coming to the city from both markets has risen compared to previous years.

According to data from the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, Antalya hosted 111,173 tourists from Poland and 15,512 tourists from Romania in the first four months of the year. Compared to last year, there was approximately a 9% increase in the Polish market and a 17% increase in the Romanian market.

Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu from the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB) told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that Poland and Romania have an important place in Antalya tourism.

Wealthy Polish tourists travel abroad at least two to three times a year, stay in luxury facilities, and especially prefer sea, sand and sun vacations, Kavaloğlu said.

"Poland continues its steady rise. Antalya is the most preferred destination in Türkiye. Flights are operated to Antalya from 14 cities in Poland," he added.

Kavaloğlu also mentioned that about 18 million people in Poland travel abroad for vacations. "Türkiye ranks fourth among the countries most preferred by Poles. Poles want to vacation in Türkiye. An important point is that they come for vacations year-round to Türkiye and Antalya," he explained.

"This is very valuable for us. Last year, over 1.2 million Poles came to Antalya. Poland is a market that is increasing this year as well. Therefore, it’s an upward trend in Europe," he suggested.

He also pointed to a similar trend and interest when it comes to tourists from Romania.

"Romanians can enter Türkiye with just an ID card, which provides an advantage," he added.