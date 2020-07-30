Going through a rough patch due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish tourism sector caught a break with reservations for the Qurban Bayram holiday, also known as Eid al-Adha.

Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) executive board member Tolga Gencer told Anadolu Agency (AA) that people prefer boutique, small and low-capacity hotels for vacation because of health concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that most of the reservations are booked just days before the holiday as citizens are closely following fluctuations in COVID-19 cases and are unable to make long-term plans.

“We had expected the last-minute increase because people focus on the number of cases on a daily basis. They could have changed their plans if there was an increase in these numbers,” Gencer said.

Gencer noted that sea tours attracted great interest, adding that low-capacity hotels in the Aegean region were also filled to their capacities.

Tourism facilities and beaches in Turkey started welcoming guests following necessary preparations in line with the Safe Tourism Certification Program, jointly launched by the Foreign Ministry, Culture and Tourism Ministry and Transportation Ministry.

The program sets out a series of measures for various sectors, including accommodation, transportation, the health status of travelers and employee facilities, to keep those looking to spend their vacation in Turkey safe.