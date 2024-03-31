Turkish tourism sector officials estimate that the number of Russian tourists visiting the country is expected to surpass the 6 million recorded last year in 2024.

Türkiye has become the most popular vacation destination for Russians, particularly since the early 2000s. Millions of Russian tourists visit the country each year, mostly visiting the cities of Antalya, Izmir and Istanbul.

Türkiye outperforms its competitors due to its climate, nature, rich cuisine, developed infrastructure and high-quality service sector. It also has easy transportation via frequent domestic flights by Turkish Airlines (THY).

Lisav Travel Manager Bahattin Abi told Anadolu Agency (AA) at the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition 2024 held earlier this month in the Russian capital that Türkiye hosted approximately 6 million Russian tourists last year, which he believes to surpass in 2024.

Abi said Russia is a "huge market" and that the "opening of new airport has a huge impact on transit flights."

'2024 to be year of Alanya'

Mehmet Dahaoğlu, manager at the Alanya Tourism Promotion Foundation, said Alanya is a well-known destination that has grown in popularity following the Russian-Ukrainian War.

The most important reason international tourists choose Alanya is its safety, Dahaoğlu said.

"We started to receive more tourists after last year tourists happily returned to their country and explained to people about the city," he said, adding that, according to authorities' estimates, "2024 will be the year of Alanya."

He mentioned that transportation is an important factor, as flights have been impacted by Russia's sanctions and they are looking for solutions to increase capacity.

Dahaoğlu emphasized that tourism is based on a delicate balance, saying: "One of the main reasons why people prefer Alanya is that it is a safe harbor and a city of peace. Everywhere in Türkiye, it is successful, as the country manages the price balance and quality better than many other countries."

Affordable holiday destination

Dahaoğlu also said the Russia-Ukrainian war had harmed consumer budgets, but the Turkish tourism sector did not compromise on quality, causing prices to rise.

Despite these developments, he emphasized that Türkiye remains an affordable holiday destination for Russians.

"I think we will exceed the figure of 6 million Russian tourists," he said.

A Russian visitor to the exhibition, Veronika, said she frequently visits Türkiye as she enjoys the country's ease of transportation, which allows her to board a plane and visit.

Another Russian, Vlada, said Türkiye is "undoubtedly" a beautiful country and she enjoys Turkish cuisine quite a lot.

"Türkiye is a destination that appeals to everyone, as it offers historical vacations with its many historical sites and vacations on beaches on the southern coastline," she said.