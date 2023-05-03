Bungalow hotel bookings in Türkiye have boomed for this spring, according to a travel metasearch engine on Wednesday.

Bookings rose by a whopping 400% year-over-year, the 2023 data by enuygun.com site showed.

Travelers seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life are now opting for accommodation in natural settings, leading to a spike in demand for bungalow hotels, according to the site.

Enuygun.com’s Hotel Business Development Manager Ferhat Uyanık said the demand "is a natural outcome of people’s growing interest in nature-based vacations."

"As this trend continues to gain momentum, I expect to see sustained growth in bungalow hotel sales," he added.

The rise in bungalow bookings indicates a shift in consumer preferences toward eco-friendly and sustainable tourism options, which became more common during the pandemic.

Accordingly, the tiny house movement – a fad that gained momentum in the U.S. after the 2008 global financial crisis – appeared to have caught on in Türkiye during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to enuygun.com data, the most popular bungalow routes in Türkiye include Sapanca in the northwestern Sakarya province near Istanbul, which allows trekking and hiking, biking tours and aquatic sports; northwestern Kırklareli province’s Iğneada that is also a popular destination near Istanbul. Iğneada is a suitable destination for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and swimming.

Western Balıkesir province’s Ayvalık is another popular destination for bungalow vacationers, where they can enjoy the spectacular view of the sea meeting the green landscape.

Other hotspots for bungalow tourism included Olympos in a Mediterranean gem of Antalya, northern Rize province in the Black Sea region, touristic Datça in the southwestern Muğla province and Bozcaada located in the south of the Aegean Sea off the coasts of Çanakkale.