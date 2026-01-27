Türkiye's top tourism organization said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit seeking an access ban on 10 foreign travel and booking platforms, including Airbnb and Expedia, citing unfair competition and unregulated activity.

In a statement, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) argued that the platforms operate in Türkiye without proper registration, operating licenses, or tax payments.

"Global sales, marketing, promotion and reservation portals, operating informally, without establishing a company in Türkiye and without being subject to any rules, documentation, taxation or oversight, are dominating the market under the guise of consumer convenience," TÜRSAB said.

The association added that consumers are left without a clear legal counterpart in Türkiye in the event of disputes.

"These platforms are not subject to any regulation and are therefore engaging in unfair competition against travel agencies, which operate under exclusive authority and significant responsibilities and obligations," the statement said.

TÜRSAB said it was seeking access restrictions on Airbnb, Expedia, GetYourGuide, Viator, Isango, ToursByLocals, Agoda, Trip.com, Hotels.com and Musement.