Tourists have started arriving in Palandöken, one of Turkey's favorite winter wonderlands in the eastern province of Erzurum.

With the support of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB), the Palandöken Ski Center, a ski resort for alpine skiing and snowboarding on the Palandoken Mountain, hosts thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year.

Ahead of the new year, the resort has begun welcoming guests while adhering to guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the ski resort town experienced flight delays and cancellations last year. However, the disruptions have been minimized this time after the installation of the CAT 3A precision landing system.

"On Saturday, our first group of Ukrainian tourists who took a seven-day package, checked in," TÜRSAB Board Chairman Kürşat Özeken told Anadolu Agency (AA). “All of our hotels in Palandöken have received the Safe Tourism Certificate by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Our staff has been trained accordingly, and we welcome our guests in accordance with the rules."

He added that the guests will be able to enjoy skiing as well as visit museums and ruins during their stay.

Özeken said the COVID-19 PCR test requirement for tourists entering the country has minimized the risk of the virus. He thanked TÜRSAB officials, the municipality, and the governor's office for their efforts in the promotion of safe tourism.