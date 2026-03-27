The cruise ship Astoria Grande, sailing from Russia’s Sochi, docked at the Black Sea port of Amasra in northern Türkiye on Friday, bringing hundreds of tourists to the historic coastal town.

The 193-meter (633-foot), 11-deck vessel arrived with 942 passengers and 364 crew members, marking its 92nd visit to the Bartın district since Aug. 3, 2022.

After disembarking procedures were completed, tourists were given Russian-language brochures at the port exit.

Visitors fanned out across Amasra, a tourism hub known for its historical heritage and natural beauty, heading to sites including the Amasra Museum, Çekiciler Bazaar, the Great Harbor, Amasra Castle and Kemere Bridge.

Some passengers opted for guided tours to the Bartın city center and to Safranbolu, a district in nearby Karabük province that is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Astoria Grande, which made 40 trips to Amasra last year and has carried a total of 77,589 tourists to the district since 2022, is expected to depart for Sochi later in the evening.