Türkiye aims to lift the number of cruise ships arriving at its ports to 2,000 by 2028, according to a senior official on Sunday, who touted the tourism and transportation sectors' importance for the country's economy.

The number of cruise ships arriving at Turkish ports reached 1,375 by the end of last year and is expected to rise to 1,500 by the end of 2026, 1,750 next year, and 2,000 by 2028, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The minister spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about cruise statistics prepared by the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs and the targets set for this sector.

Pointing out that Türkiye is one of the important destinations for cruise tourism, Uraloğlu said that they continued their efforts to maximize the tourism potential of our country by improving infrastructure and facilitating trade.

Highlighting that transportation and tourism are two fundamental, complementary sectors for the country’s economic and social development, he added that ports also play a critical role in promoting cultural and touristic assets on a global scale.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the number of cruise ships visiting Turkish ports continues to increase every year, reiterating the expectations to host some 2,000 cruisers by 2028.

'Main destination' for cruise tourism

He also reflected on the top ports and noted that the largest number of cruise ships dock at the ports of Kuşadası, Istanbul and Bodrum.

"Last year, Kuşadası Port hosted the highest number of cruise ships with 617 visits. It was followed by Istanbul’s ports with 265 ships and Bodrum Port with 116 ships," he said.

"The ranking for passenger numbers was the same. During that period, Kuşadası Port welcomed 995,843 cruise passengers, followed by Istanbul ports with 625,517 passengers and Bodrum Port with 138,166 passengers," he added.

In addition, he also pointed out that Türkiye has risen from being just "a stopover point" to "a main destination in cruise tourism."

"Every guest arriving by cruise generates significant economic activity in the city, from dining and shopping to cultural visits, directly benefiting local economies," the minister noted.

"Our goal is to become one of the most important centers of cruise tourism in the Mediterranean. In line with this, we are improving service quality through coordinated efforts under the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs and working closely with our sector stakeholders," he concluded.