The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) signed a protocol Monday with Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and its low-cost subsidiary AJet under a project which aims to make air transportation to the TRNC easier and cheaper.

The signing ceremony held at the presidency in the capital, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), was attended by TRNC President Ersin Tatar and numerous high-ranking officials.

The protocol was signed by TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and Turkish Airlines Board of Directors and Executive Committee Chair Ahmet Bolat in the presence of Tatar.

Under the protocol, meant to facilitate air transportation to the TRNC by making it cheaper, to stabilize and lower ticket prices and to boost tourist visits, AJet will organize shuttle flights from the TRNC's Ercan Airport to major cities in Türkiye.

Under the protocol, the ceiling of ticket prices of flights between Türkiye and TRNC is set at TL 6,000 ($150).

Moreover, following a July 26 promotional event in London, the round-trip ticket price for flights between London (Stansted) and Ercan airports has been set at 250 euros ($293).

Stating that the protocol will have a positive impact on TRNC tourism, Tatar said, "With these steps, the competitiveness of the tourism sector will rise."