Europe's largest tour operator, TUI, lauded the highest annual earnings in its history on Wednesday, citing outstanding returns in holiday experiences while also mentioning Türkiye among its most popular destinations.

The German firm reported underlying earnings up 12.6% on a constant currency basis to nearly 1.46 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the year to Sept. 30 as revenues rose 4.4%.

It saw pretax earnings lift by 20% to 1.03 billion euros.

The group said earnings were set to grow over the year ahead, by between 7% to 10%, while revenues are expected to rise by a slower 2% to 4%.

The guidance is given "acknowledging the current trading environment as well as prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties," according to TUI.

It said early signs were "positive" for summer 2026, "with booked revenue well ahead in what remains a challenging operating environment."

Popular destinations for next year include once again Greece, the Balearics and Türkiye, according to the firm.

Earlier in September, the company announced plans to open two new hotels in Türkiye next year.

The record annual earnings haul for 2025 beats the upgraded guidance given by the firm in August, when it raised its outlook after solid summer demand.

Sebastian Ebel, chief executive of TUI Group, said: "In a highly competitive market environment, we achieved the best result in the company’s history and exceeded the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) forecast for the full year 2025."

He said the group was expanding its use of artificial intelligence, which he said was a "great opportunity for TUI."

"We are making our content AI-visible and AI-bookable – for example, through partnerships such as Mindtrip.