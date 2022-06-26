The Turkish State Railways (TCDD) is considering putting new touristic trains similar to the famed Eastern Express on four lines around the country as such routes have been attracting huge interest, while also contributing to the region’s economy.

The growing demand people showed for the Eastern Express, which runs from the Turkish capital Ankara to the snow-covered east, resulted in the TCDD putting a new train into service on the same line solely for tourism, after it became so popular that people trying to reach eastern Turkey by train could no longer find tickets.

Hasan Pezük, TCDD general manager drew attention to the interest shown toward the touristic Eastern Express and said that they received requests from citizens to use other “nostalgic” lines for only touristic purposes.

Peküz stated that they started a study on which lines and express lines can be used for touristic purposes, and that they met with travel agencies, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and municipalities to discuss the subject.

The Eastern Express became extremely popular after people started sharing photos of the scenery on social media.

Before the express' popularity, the average age of passengers was 50, but now university students, photographers and videographers are frequent passengers, as the experience provides a wealth of landscapes and vistas, especially during wintertime.

After leaving Ankara, the Eastern Express makes brief stops in the eastern cities of Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum, before reaching Kars. The 1,300-kilometer (808-mile) long route lasts nearly 32 hours.

The four other lines are namely the Lake Van Express, the Kurtalan Express, The Karaelmas Express and the Lakes Express.

Departing from Ankara, the Lake Van Express (Vangölü Ekspres) passes through Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya, Elazığ, Bingöl, Muş and reaches the shores of Lake Van at Bitlis' Tatvan district in eastern Turkey after approximately 26 hours of travel.

Besides the lush nature in Bitlis, by using the express travelers can also enjoy the unique view of the Ararat and Nemrut mountains and Lake Van, an area with significant tourism potential.

The Kurtalan Express, which began 74 years ago, meanwhile, continues nonstop since its opening, The express which operates five days a week between Ankara and the Kurtalan district of Siirt province is now one of the first choices of adventure seekers that want to take a cultural tour through Anatolia.

The Kurtalan Express makes more than 70 stops, in particular, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya, Elazığ, Diyarbakır and Batman, along the 1,212-kilometer route from the first station to the last.

It is also the inspiration for the name of the band that the late singer Barış Manço founded in 1972.

The Karaelmas Express, also starting from Ankara, makes regular trips between Kalecik, Çankırı, Çerkeş, Eskipazar, Karabük (Safranbolu) and Zonguldak. A journey of 11 hours is made on the 485-kilometer line.

The last of the four lines planned for touristic purposes is the Lakes Express (Göller Ekspresi).

It operates between western Izmir and Isparta provinces, taking eight and a half hours.