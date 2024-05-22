National carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and U.N. Tourism have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to enhance initiatives promoting sustainable tourism and civil aviation on a global scale, the airline said Wednesday.

This partnership will focus on promoting sustainable tourism practices, fostering aviation development, and advocating the expansion of public and private sector cooperation to bolster advancements in air connectivity, especially in emerging destinations, Turkish Airlines said in the statement.

The flag carrier and the U.N. specialized agency for tourism will leverage their expertise and guidance in their respective fields, exchange knowledge and work on case studies on topics such as sustainable aviation fuel.

"We are excited to set out on a journey to forge a strategic partnership with U.N. Tourism to achieve our shared objectives of promoting sustainable tourism and enhancing global connectivity," said Turkish Airlines chairperson Ahmet Bolat.

"This potential partnership underscores our commitment to sustainable tourism and highlights our role as a global connector, bringing people and cultures together across the world,” he added.

Ion Vilcu, director of affiliate members of the UNWTO, said: "With the signing of the memorandum, we seal a natural partnership to further our commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism. Turkish Airlines is a global pioneer in promoting tourism and cultural exchange. This is undoubtedly a historic day that will allow us to promote civic engagement and cultural diversity, as well as highlight local heritage.”

Boasting a vast flight network, Turkish Airlines connects different geographies and cultures, also promoting sustainability efforts by taking pioneering steps in the sector. Earlier this week, the flag carrier celebrated the 91st anniversary of its founding.