Turkish tourism industry expects around 10 million early reservations for 2022, Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) Chairperson Firuz Bağlıkaya said Thursday.

Bağlıkaya told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkey is one of the countries that recovered early in tourism after following the pandemic period full of lockdowns and travel restrictions.

“We have made a significant increase (in tourism figures) compared to 2020. Our expectation in 2022 is to get very close to 2019 figures,” he said, and that it seems this will be achieved easily.

“I think we will have a good season for a few years in a row that is full of records starting from next year,” he added.

Bağlıkaya also pointed out that the average per capita expenditure of tourists has increased compared to 2019.

“In 2019, the average expenditure per capita was around $660, it now reached over $800,” Bağlıkaya said.

Stating that the market diversification in tourism is important for them and that currently, the markets that send the most tourists are Russia, Ukraine, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Russia, Ukraine and Middle Eastern countries were a lifeline during the pandemic period, he said, and they continue to offer relief to the sector.

Referring to early booking campaigns, Bağlıkaya said that the reservations continue from almost everywhere, especially from the U.K., Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

“The next season looks good. It looks much better than this year. Our expectations on bookings from abroad are high,” he said.

For domestic tourism, there are campaigns that allow local tourists to take advantage of early booking opportunities, the tourism official said, noting that there are also discount campaigns of up to 50%.

Bağlıkaya noted that if travelers who want to visit in July or August make a reservation today, they can avail discounts of up to 70%.

Mete Vardar, chairperson of the Turkey-based tour operator, Jolly Tur, also said that the industry gained significant experience during the pandemic process.

Emphasizing that there was mobility in tourism thanks to the domestic market during the COVID-19 period, Vardar stated that they are hopeful for the next season.

Vardar said they have already been receiving high demand from abroad,” adding: “Therefore, early booking is extremely important. It will provide an advantage not only in price but also in location.”