Hungarian identity card holders are set to be exempted from visa applications for touristic visits to Türkiye, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette.

Citizens of the East European country will now be able to travel or transit through Türkiye without a visa with a maximum residence period of 90 days.

“It has been decided in accordance with Article 18 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458 to provide visa exemption for the identity card holders of Hungary for their touristic travels and transit passes with a maximum residence period of 90 days within every 180 days,” the decision read.

The bilateral relations between Türkiye and Hungary have reached a peak in recent years in all areas including politics, economy and culture.

Enjoying warm relations in every field thanks to bilateral high-level visits and consultation mechanisms, the two countries upgraded ties to a strategic level with a strategic cooperation agreement in 2013. A High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was also established the same year, co-chaired by Türkiye’s president and the Hungarian prime minister, which has gathered once every two years.