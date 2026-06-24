Türkiye continues to be an indispensable attraction for German tourists despite global geopolitical risks and changing market dynamics, according to the president of the German Travel Association (DRV), Albin Loidl.

Evaluating the course of the 2026 summer season, the budget habits of German holidaymakers, and the market share in Türkiye, Loidl emphasized that, despite global geopolitical risks and changing market dynamics, Türkiye continues to be a choice for German tourists.

Loidl said that they started the summer season very brightly and strongly, that all indicators had been progressing positively until the end of February, and that at the beginning of March, there was a temporary decline in reservations for four to eight weeks due to the impact of the war in the Middle East.

Pointing out that a highly optimistic atmosphere has been re-established in the market in recent weeks, he indicated that business volume will gain significant momentum in the coming weeks, with last-minute requests and that a successful summer season is ahead of them.

He talked to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the summer reception held at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin.

Recalling that reports published in the early months of the year identified Türkiye as the leading destination for German tourists again this year, Loidl said that this situation has not changed.

Loidl reminded that Türkiye was also the number one summer destination for the German market last year, stating that all forecasts indicate this leadership will be maintained in the 2026 summer season as well, and that he is hopeful for the end-of-season figures.

Emphasizing that developments in the Middle East, the war atmosphere, and rising energy costs put pressure on household budgets, Loidl nonetheless said that the German people have not given up their desire to take holidays.

Loidl stated that Germans have set aside 6% to 8% of their net incomes for holiday expenses for decades and that this stable picture gives a positive signal for the coming months and years.

While listing the expectations of German tourists from holiday destinations, the tourism official drew attention to the quality of facilities in Türkiye.

"When Germans come to a destination, they first look for beautiful beaches, excellent infrastructure and equipment quality in hotels. These features exist at an extraordinary level in Türkiye," he said.

"Türkiye has excellent all-inclusive hotel complexes that are extremely well managed," he added.

However, he also called on the sector to further increase Türkiye's appeal to German tourists as he emphasized the importance of the price-performance balance.

Loidl stated that Germans always look for the most suitable and advantageous option for their budget and reminded that Türkiye is in a very strong competitive circle across Europe.

Highlighting that the German market is sensitive to price fluctuations, Loidl delivered the message that, if Turkish hoteliers maintain balanced budgets and pricing policies, they could easily attract many more guests from Germany.