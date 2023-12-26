Türkiye lifted visa requirements for the citizens of six countries, including the United States, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The decision was announced in a presidential decree shared in the country's Official Gazette on Saturday.

Tourists from the aforementioned countries can now spend 90 days every 180 days in Türkiye without a visa, according to the Dec. 23 decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The decision in question was made per Article 18 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458.

Prior to the change, visitors needed to obtain visas to enter Türkiye. According to the Foreign Ministry, Bahraini citizens with ordinary passports were required to have a visa, which could be obtained online, granting a 30-day one-entry visa. Canadian citizens could obtain three-month multiple-entry visas through the ministry's e-Visas website. Omani passport holders also needed e-Visas and could stay in Türkiye for up to 90 days within six months. Saudi Arabian and UAE nationals also obtained multiple entry e-Visas for a duration of three months. Meanwhile, American citizens also applied for e-Visas to enter Türkiye.

Foreign arrivals in Türkiye hit 44.2M in the January-October period.

Tourism is a critical source of revenue for Türkiye as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government focus on reducing the current account deficit to tackle stubborn inflation.

Tourism contributes about 10% to Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP). In addition, around 1.7 million people worked in accommodation and food services in 2022 – about 5% of total employment.