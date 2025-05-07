Türkiye is a major tourism destination with a "rich history and culture," said Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), highlighting the country’s strategic value as a global travel hub.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hamid said that while as an Asian, he once considered Türkiye part of Asia, but he now sees it as something broader.

"Türkiye is like the world, because it is the bridge between Asia and Europe," he said.

He emphasized the country’s appeal for both leisure and business travelers, pointing to Istanbul as its top destination.

"It is the gateway where you have access – there are thousands of hotels in the city, attractions from modern and new culture, the cuisine, the people," he said.

Hamid noted that while Istanbul dominates tourist arrivals, many other cities across Türkiye also attract visitors, depending on their interests.

"If somebody likes to fly, then they will go to Cappadocia. I like golf and want to go to Antalya," he said.

'Ease of access key to growth'

Türkiye’s connectivity remains one of its most significant tourism advantages, particularly with growing Asian demand.

"The Indian market is definitely the closest to Türkiye, (and) the Middle East as well, but also the bigger market is from the Asian side, I mean, Southeast Asia and North Asia, (such as) Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong and so forth," he said.

Istanbul’s rise as a global aviation hub plays a central role in this dynamic.

"Istanbul in particular is really becoming one of the major hubs in the world," he said. "Everyone who is flying from different parts of Asia says that all the flights on Turkish Airlines are full."

"Of course, a big number of them are coming to Türkiye for a holiday, but also a lot of them are expanding their trip to Europe and other destinations, because of Türkiye being a hub."

'Türkiye is like the world'

Hamid said accessibility is crucial for sustainable tourism growth and praised Türkiye’s unique blend of offerings.

"The key is to have accessibility," he said.

He also spoke about his personal admiration for the country.

"I love many of the architecture, the malls, from the Blue Mosque, the Hagia Sophia. Türkiye is very rich in history and culture, not only from what I see every time I come here, but also from the stories that you get."

He reflected on how his perception of the country changed after visiting.

Hamid said PATA will continue working with the Türkiye Tourism and Development Agency (TGA) on joint initiatives. TGA has been a member of the association for several years.