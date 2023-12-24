A presidential decree shared in the country's Official Gazette Saturday lifted Türkiye's visa requirement for nationals of six countries including the United States, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Tourists from these countries can now spend 90 days in every 180 days in Türkiye without a visa, according to the decree dated Dec. 23, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The decision in question was made per Article 18 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458.