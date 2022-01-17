Home to birds and fish: Hong Kong's Lut Chau, wetlands at risk

Lut Chau, facing the Shenzhen Bay and situated near the Mai Po Nature Reserve, is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI), due to its fauna, geographical and ecological features.
A great egret, (C), stands among little egrets in a disused fish pond in Lut Chau, Hong Kong, Jan. 16, 2022.
