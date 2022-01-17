Daily Sabah logo

Home to birds and fish: Hong Kong's Lut Chau, wetlands at risk

by Daily Sabah with Wires Jan 17, 2022 11:31 am +03 +03:00

Lut Chau, facing the Shenzhen Bay and situated near the Mai Po Nature Reserve, is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI), due to its fauna, geographical and ecological features.

A great egret, (C), stands among little egrets in a disused fish pond in Lut Chau, Hong Kong, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Hong Kong has been facing land shortages to build public housing for decades.

Little egrets are reflected in a disused fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

As a result, some politicians have called for the government to put all options on the table, including the development of Lut Chau, the surrounding wetlands, other SSSIs, conservation areas and country parks.

A flock of great cormorants fly above Lut Chau in Hong Kong, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Land reclamations, deforestation and illegal waste disposals due to rapid urbanization are some of the environmental issues Hong Kong is facing that could have a significant impact on local biodiversity and ecology.

A little egret flies above a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills fly above Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen cast their net in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A fisherman casts his net in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Sparrows perched on wires in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen harvest fish after casting their net in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A flock of great cormorants flies against the backdrop of the moon in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A fisherman checks his net in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen harvest fish after casting their net in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Great egrets and little egrets stand next to a pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen load barrels of live fish into a truck after harvesting a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills fly in front of the Ping An International Finance Center, situated in Shenzhen, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen harvest fish after casting their net in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A flock of great cormorants fly above Lut Chau in Hong Kong, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen prepare to load barrels of live fish into a truck after harvesting a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Great egrets and little egrets stand next to ponds as highrise buildings loom in the background in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Great egrets are reflected in a disused fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fishermen prepare to load barrels of live fish into a truck after harvesting a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Great egrets perched on a tree in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A black-faced spoonbill, (3R), feeds among great egrets in a fish pond in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Great egrets and little egrets feed in a disused fish pond in Lut Chau, Hong Kong, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A flock of great cormorants fly above fish ponds in Lut Chau, Jan. 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

