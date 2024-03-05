Türkiye has leapfrogged Spain to take the No. 1 place among the top 10 summer holiday destinations for Germans, according to new figures.

Early bookings in Germany for holiday packages jumped 30% at the end of January compared to last year, the German Travel Association (DRV) said Monday.

The bookings exceeded the figure for summer 2019 by 11% but were still 17% below the pre-COVID-19 height.

Türkiye ranked first among the 10 most-booked holiday destinations from Germany for this summer.

Among the most popular holiday package destinations for the summer of 2024, Türkiye and the Turkish Riviera region of Antalya currently rank first, surpassing Spain, said the association.

"The country on the shores of the Bosporus is especially popular among families with children," it added, referring especially to Istanbul, another tourist hot spot.

Türkiye was followed by Spain, Greece and Egypt, the association said in the statement.