Antalya, a popular tourist destination in southern Türkiye, continues to attract a significant number of visitors, showcasing a promising surge in tourism data this year.

According to Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı, a total of 7.3 million tourists arrived in the city by air between Jan. 1 and July 18, underscoring the city's enduring appeal to travelers.

Highlighting the impressive growth in tourism, Yazıcı compared this year's figures to the corresponding period in 2022, where 5.6 million tourists visited Antalya by air. The increase of 24% signifies a flourishing tourism industry in the city, surpassing previous records and setting a positive trajectory for the year ahead.

Yazıcı attributed Antalya's success as a year-round tourism destination to its distinctive offerings. The city boasts an unrivaled blend of natural beauty and rich history, providing visitors with four seasons of enchantment. The captivating landscapes, featuring pristine beaches and a deep blue sea, along with top-notch facilities and lush surroundings, have undoubtedly contributed to the city's popularity among global travelers.

Drawing comparisons to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, regarded as a "record year" for tourism, Yazıcı said Antalya's current visitor numbers show substantial growth.

“While the number of tourists visiting the city by air July 1-18 was 1.5 million, this figure was 1.3 million in the same period last year. In 2019, which is called the 'year of records' in tourism, 1.4 million tourists visited the city by air on the same dates,” he said.