Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending jumped 115.8% on a yearly basis in the second quarter of 2024, official data by the country's statistical institute showed on Tuesday.

The domestic tourists' spending stood at TL 103.1 billion ($3 billion) in April, May and June, according to new data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Domestic trips with one or more than one overnight stay rose 23.3% during the same period, reaching 19.8 million trips. Domestic visitors made 118.2 million overnights during April, May and June, with the average figure reaching six, TurkStat said.

Some 90% of domestic tourism expenses were categorized as individual, at $2.7 billion, while package tour spending reached $300.6 million.

Average spending per domestic trip was calculated at $151.8.

The primary purpose of domestic trips in the second quarter of the year was visiting relatives, with a high share of 62.4%, according to TurkStat. I followed this with "travel, leisure, vacation” at 31.6% and health tourism at 2.7%.