Along with its natural beauty, historical and cultural heritage, as well as alternative tourism options such as plateau and sea tourism, northern Türkiye's city of Trabzon welcomed over 115,000 tourists in the first five months of 2025.

This marked a rise of 24% compared to the same period last year, a local official said Monday.

The city on the Black Sea coast, where green and blue coexist, stands out with its historical and cultural structures, and it hosts visitors from all over Türkiye and abroad.

Offering diverse alternatives with its forests, plateaus, ponds and waterfalls, the city also makes a name for itself with its local cuisine.

Among the most visited places in Trabzon are Sumela Monastery, Uzungöl, Hagia Sophia Mosque, the Atatürk Pavilion and Çal Cave.

Tamer Erdoğan, the head of the provincial culture and tourism directorate, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they expect a more active tourism season this year.

He mentioned that there has been an overall increase in visitors to the city’s tourism spots, as he provided the latest figures.

"In the first five months of 2024, there were 92,968 visitors. Looking at the current figures, we've hosted 115,350 tourists, reflecting an approximately 24% increase," he noted.

Erdoğan stated that the rapid start of the tourism season can be seen when looking at visitor numbers, adding: "Due to both the holiday and the warmer weather, hotels in Trabzon city center and Uzungöl have achieved occupancy rates of over 90%."

"This is very satisfying. In terms of tourism diversity, we are seeing visitors from almost every country in the world. This is a sign that we are heading for a busy season."

Erdoğan also mentioned that they expect a surge in tourist numbers with the school holidays in the Gulf countries and emphasized that Trabzon’s tourism this year will be in a better position compared to the previous year.

Moreover, he noted that direct flight routes between Uzbekistan and Trabzon have significantly contributed to tourism.

"Flights are being operated once a week between Uzbekistan and us. Thankfully, the planes are flying full and returning full. This helps to increase the diversity of our tourism market," he maintained.

In addition, he also informed that some 16,137 people had visited Uzungöl, one of the city’s major tourist centers, in the first five months of 2024. This number increased to 25,221 in the same period of 2025, according to Erdoğan.