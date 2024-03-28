The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) held its first "Tourism Century" iftar in Istanbul, aiming to gather its members in the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan to strengthen unity and solidarity.

Hosted by TÜRSAB President Firuz Bağlıkaya at Democracy and Freedoms Island, the iftar event was attended by TÜRSAB board members, regional representative board presidents, specialization presidents and numerous press members in Istanbul.

Beginning his address at the iftar program, Bağlıkaya highlighted the urgency of ending the ongoing massacre in Gaza, now in its 25th week.

He also paid tribute to democracy martyrs Adnan Menderes, Hasan Polatkan, Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and the July 15 victims, underscoring their significance to the history of the Republic of Türkiye.

Bağlıkaya thanked the Albayrak family for transforming Democracy and Freedoms Island into a tourist destination.

The island, known for its association with the trials following the 1960 coup, serves as a somber reminder in Türkiye's memory, imparting a valuable lesson to future generations about the importance of preventing similar tragedies.

In his speech, Bağlıkaya highlighted the spiritual significance of Ramadan, stressing the importance of sharing year-round, not just during this month.

He also emphasized the crucial role of tourism in Türkiye's economy, citing its impact on economic activity, foreign currency inflow, job creation and value generation.

Bağlıkaya noted that TÜRSAB, as the oldest and largest tourism professional association in Türkiye and the world, has a significant responsibility.

He mentioned the "Tourism Century" project, which is aligned with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "Century of Türkiye" vision. The project aims to promote year-round tourism, equitable distribution of tourism across the country and attract high-income tourists.

Bağlıkaya's ultimate goal is to increase tourism's contribution to Türkiye's economy and ensure fair distribution of its benefits across the country.

He emphasized TÜRSAB's rich history as the foundation for the future of tourism, stating their commitment to advancing the industry.

He highlighted the importance of sharing and unity, concluding with a call for solidarity.

Attendees of the "Tourism Century Iftar" in Istanbul also visited Democracy and Freedoms Island to learn about its historical significance.

TÜRSAB's "Tourism Century" project aims to promote year-round tourism throughout Türkiye, focusing on history, culture and high-end tourism.

Its planned activities include compiling existing tourism resources, providing training to travel agencies, developing region-specific marketing strategies, participating in target fairs, creating tourism products from local legends and involving local communities in tourism workshops.