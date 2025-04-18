Malaysia on Friday unveiled a campaign that it seeks to rely on to help the Southeast Asian nation attract more tourists from around the world.

The Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign was introduced at the Colors of the World event held in Istanbul’s Yenikapı neighborhood.

The launch was led by Malaysia's Istanbul Consul General Ahmad Amiri Abu Bakar, who introduced the campaign's official logo, mascot and theme song.

The VM2026 logo symbolizes the country's vibrant culture, natural beauty and global appeal, the Istanbul office of Tourism Malaysia, or Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, said in a statement.

Tourism Malaysia is an agency under Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The campaign's official mascot is the Malaya Sun Bear – a proud and endangered species – which the agency says reflects Malaysia's deep commitment to wildlife conservation.

Designed in a cheerful, animated style, the mascot aims to evoke warmth and joy while enhancing Malaysia's image as a welcoming and family-friendly destination, the agency said.

The official VM2026 theme song, "Surreal Experiences," is said to encapsulate the essence of Malaysia's unique offerings. This song is set to be a key element of the campaign, drawing global attention and engaging visitors with the captivating experiences Malaysia has to offer.

Turkish tourist arrivals

Malaysia has seen a surge in arrivals of tourists from Türkiye, with numbers rising from 17,275 in 2023 to 23,986 in 2024, a 38.8% year-over-year growth.

It marked the highest figure on record, the tourism agency said.

Malaysia captivates travelers with its diverse natural attractions, from Langkawi's white sandy beaches and the crystal-clear waters of Mabul Island in Sabah, a renowned diving paradise, to Sarawak's lush rainforests.

Capital Kuala Lumpur combines cultural richness, world-class shopping and an unrivaled culinary scene.

Cultures, flavors

Malaysia stands out as a multicultural nation where traditions and cuisines blend.

Gastronomy ranks among the top attractions for tourists, with food and beverage, shopping and accommodation leading the primary areas of tourist spending.

The ongoing growth in tourism between Malaysia and Türkiye is rooted in mutual interest and collaboration, the office said, adding that support from the travel industry, media and other stakeholders remains vital to sustaining demand and promoting both countries as premier travel destinations.