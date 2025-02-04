Flight reductions are expected at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport on Istanbul's Asian side in the upcoming days, aviation authorities said on Monday, revising the figure for Feb. 6 on Tuesday as the city braces for colder weather and potentially snow.

Due to the expected adverse weather conditions in Istanbul, it was reported that the flight reduction decision taken for Sabiha Gökçen International Airport for Feb. 6 was revised to cover 20% of the flights.

The media reports indicated Monday that 10% of flights are expected to be canceled on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, warning passengers to follow the latest updates and announcements via the airline companies' websites and call centers.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport Airport Authority HEAŞ made a new statement on the subject after the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM) meeting, to include Feb. 7th too, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Tuesday.

"In addition to the 10% flight cancellations made for Feb. 6 due to the expected adverse meteorological conditions at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 20% of the remaining flights and 10% of the flights on Feb. 7 will be canceled," the statement read.

Istanbul's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) issued earlier a statement warning residents to prepare for snow and icy conditions, as temperatures are expected to drop starting Tuesday evening. Snowfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the same time, low-cost carrier AJet, also said on Tuesday it canceled some of its flights landing and taking off from Sabiha Gökçen Airport between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 due to the weather conditions.

Up-to-date information on canceled flights and trips can be found on the "ajet.com" website and the company's mobile application.