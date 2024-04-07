Air Arabia Egypt's inaugural flight took off Saturday from Cairo to Türkiye's second-biggest airport, marking a significant expansion in the hub's short-haul network.

The flight's arrival at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport was greeted with a water cannon salute, a traditional sign of respect or appreciation in the aviation industry.

A ceremony commemorating the first flight was held, attended by Nuket Angın, Air Arabia's regional director for Eastern Europe, and top management from Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The event featured a warm welcome for cabin crew and passengers, including the presentation of flowers and the offering of Turkish delight to guests.

During his keynote speech, Serhat Soğukpınar, chairperson of the executive board of the airport, highlighted the importance of linking Istanbul with Cairo, both major hubs for tourism and trade.

"With the addition of another airline, our weekly flights to Cairo not only increase but also diversify," Soğukpınar said, adding that more airlines and destinations are expected to be added.

Flights to Cairo will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, expanding the airport's connectivity to Egypt.

Air Arabia Egypt will be the 47th carrier in Sabiha Gökçen's international network.

It will also be the fourth carrier to offer flights from the airport to Egypt and the fourth member of Air Arabia Group to operate at Sabiha Gökçen Airport.