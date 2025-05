Several mostly Asian airlines announced on Wednesday that they were canceling and rerouting some flights following fresh Indian strikes into Pakistan's territory and Pakistani Kashmir, escalating the crisis between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for a deadly attack last month.

Images from flight tracking websites after the attack showed a long line of airlines passing over Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait, raising the possibility of airspace congestion.

Pakistan authorities said 57 international flights were operating in Pakistan's airspace when India struck, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said in a statement India's action "caused grave danger to commercial airlines" belonging to Gulf countries and "endangered lives."

India's Civil Aviation Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Pakistan's remarks.

In the last few days, India and Pakistan had shut their airspaces to each other's airlines. Global airlines like Lufthansa have also been avoiding Pakistan's airspace.

Domestic flights in both countries were also disrupted. India's top airline IndiGo, said it was cancelling 165 flights till Saturday morning. Its shares were down 1.1%.

Flights belonging to Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were also cancelled as India shut several airports.

Images from Flightradar24 showed that the northwestern part of India and Pakistan's airspace was nearly free of civilian aircraft, barring a few flights.

The changing airline schedules are set to further complicate operations in the Middle East and South Asia regions for carriers, who are already grappling with a fallout from conflicts in the two regions.

Here is a roundup of what airlines are doing to avoid flying over the conflict zone.

South Korea, Taiwan

Korean Air has begun rerouting its flights from Seoul Incheon to Dubai, using a southern route that passes over Myanmar, Bangladesh and India, instead of the previous path through Pakistani airspace.

"We are currently monitoring the situation for further changes," a Korean Air official told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Taiwan's China Airlines said several flights have been diverted or cancelled.

Two flights from Taipei to Frankfurt and Amsterdam "made a technical diversion to Bangkok" before returning to the Taiwanese capital.

Three flights from Taipei to Prague, Rome and London were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"China Airlines continues to monitor the situation and will adjust flight schedules as needed," it said.

EVA Air said it will adjust flights to and from Europe "based on actual conditions to avoid affected airspace to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers".

A flight from Vienna to Bangkok will return to the Austrian capital, while a flight from Taipei to Milan will be diverted to Vienna for refuelling and then continue to the Italian city, the airline said in a statement.

Russia

Russian national carrier Aeroflot said all its flights from Moscow to and from India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Seychelles would be rerouted.

Singapore

Singapore Airlines said its flights have been rerouted to avoid Pakistani airspace.

Malaysia

Malaysia Airlines rerouted two flights from Kuala Lumpur – one to London Heathrow and one to Paris Charles de Gaulle. They stopped in Doha before continuing their journeys.

The carrier also suspended all flights to and from India's Amritsar until May 9.

Thailand

Thai Airways said it was rerouting flights to destinations in Europe and South Asia from 5 a.m. on Wednesday (10 p.m. GMT Tuesday) to avoid Pakistani airspace, warning of possible delays.

At least eight flights to European cities were affected, the airline said, while a return flight scheduled to go from Bangkok to Islamabad and back again on Wednesday was cancelled.

France

Air France said its planes would avoid flying over Pakistan until further notice and warned this would mean longer flight times for services to Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Airlines said its flights were unaffected and there is no change to its four weekly flights to Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi.