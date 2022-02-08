'Freedom Convoy': Canada declares state of emergency in Ottawa

Canadian authorities struggled Monday to tackle a truckers' protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has paralyzed the national capital for days and threatens to snowball into a full-blown political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A person dressed as Waldo, holds a sign asking for the whereabouts of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as truckers and supporters continue to protest the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)