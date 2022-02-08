Daily Sabah logo

'Freedom Convoy': Canada declares state of emergency in Ottawa

by agencies Feb 08, 2022 1:38 pm +03 +03:00

Canadian authorities struggled Monday to tackle a truckers' protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has paralyzed the national capital for days and threatens to snowball into a full-blown political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A person dressed as Waldo, holds a sign asking for the whereabouts of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as truckers and supporters continue to protest the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators have a dance party in the street outside the Rideau Center as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Trucks remain parked behind police barricades as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators stage a counter-protest at city hall as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk downtown in the evening as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person attends a demonstration, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person waves a Canadian flag in front of a truck, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person signs the hood of a truck as truckers and supporters continue to protest the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person fuels a truck after police said they will be targeting the truckers' fuel supply as truckers and their supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People play street hockey on a closed street, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers walk past parked tractors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People carry fuel cans after police said they will be targeting the truckers' fuel supply as truckers and their supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan.

(AP Photo)

A person looks over the truckers' supplies as truckers and their supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person attaches a flag to a truck as truckers and their supporters continue to protest the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan.

(AP Photo)

Police officers secure the area near the Canadian Parliament Hill, after the mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in the Canadian capital after a 10-day-long protest by truck drivers over COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked its city center, Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A view of the empty downtown after the mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in the Canadian capital after a 10-day-long protest by truck drivers over COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked its city center, in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Truckers continue their sit-in near Canada's Parlement Hill, after the mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in the Canadian capital after a 10-day-long protest by truck drivers over COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked its city center, in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Isaac Maltin, a barber from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cuts hair as truckers and their supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Placards and banners near the Canadian capital after a 10-day-long protest by truck drivers over COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked its city center, in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Demonstrators stage a counter-protest at city hall as truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand guard near the Canadian capital, after a 10-day-long protest by truck drivers over COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked its city center, in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 7, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against mandates related to COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A truck is allowed to drive away as police clear the road during a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People carry jerry cans of fuel near Parliament Hill as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A truck driver looks out from his truck covered in support messages, as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates imposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators gather for a protest against mandates related to COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Protesters and supporters play street hockey as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates imposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers stand in front of trucks as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

