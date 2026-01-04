Airports across Greece ⁠halted arrivals and departures on Sunday after ​unspecified issues impacting radio ‍frequencies, Greek state TV and the ‌country's aviation authority said.

Authorities ‍said they were investigating the cause.

Some overflights using the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were being serviced, but restrictions were in place on airport operations for safety reasons, Greece's civil aviation authority said.

Flight ⁠trackers showed Greek airspace was largely empty. State broadcaster ERT said airport arrivals and departures were suspended at 9:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), reporting ‌from a departures terminal at Athens's Eleftherios Venizelos Airport crowded with travellers.

The ​broadcaster said flights were being ‍diverted to neighboring countries. In Israel, an ‍airports' ​authority spokesperson ‍said Greek airspace ⁠had been ‍closed until 16:00 local, advising travellers to expect delays in arrivals and departures.