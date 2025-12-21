Türkiye's low-cost carrier, AJet, aims to contribute to the country's health tourism by building a strong "air bridge" and adding another $1.5 billion (TL 64.12 billion) to the sector's annual revenue, according to Ahmet Bolat, chairperson of the Board of Turkish Airlines and AJet.

He evaluated AJet’s 2025 performance and outlined its future goals and mission, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists at AJet’s headquarters, Bolat shared details about the airline’s rejuvenated and expanding fleet, its on-time departure performance, and projects aimed at contributing to health tourism.

He also announced that AJet has obtained the IOSA certification and that the membership process with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has officially begun.

Air bridge for health tourism

The press briefing, which focused on AJet’s 2025 operations and future targets, was also attended by AJet CEO Kerem Sarp and senior executives. In his presentation, Bolat emphasized that the airline is working to support Türkiye’s rapidly growing health tourism sector.

Bolat noted that AJet is developing projects targeting foreign patients who choose Türkiye particularly for dental and eye treatments, saying, "We want to turn Türkiye into a brand in this field."

He also explained that through partnerships, AJet would offer package programs to foreign passengers traveling to Türkiye for medical treatment.

"Türkiye has 44 internationally accredited hospitals, 13 of which are located on Istanbul’s Anatolian side and five in Ankara. In addition, there are 2,000 health care institutions and 500 dental clinics that are members of the Services Exporters’ Association," he said.

"Passengers from Europe and the Middle East will receive dental and eye treatments at these hospitals, enjoy a holiday, and then return to their countries. We will not only transport passengers; we will contribute to health tourism by building a strong air bridge. We aim to add another $1.5 billion to the sector’s annual revenue of approximately $3.5 billion," he added.

Furthermore, Bolat underlined that AJet maintains a high "On-Time Performance" (OTP) rate through efforts to improve operational efficiency. He stated that AJet’s on-time departure performance reached 80% in 2025, compared with an average of 69% in the Eurocontrol region, stressing the importance of punctuality for passenger satisfaction.

"Enhancing our guests’ travel comfort is at the heart of our efforts. Just as on domestic flights, starting in January, water served in cups on international flights will also be provided free of charge," he said.

Fleet expansion, IATA membership process

Similarly, he also highlighted AJet’s expanding and strengthening fleet, suggesting that the airline aims to grow sustainably with environmentally friendly, new-generation aircraft. The fleet will reach 107 aircraft in 2026, with 76% consisting of new-generation models, according to Bolat.

Emphasizing that fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact are central to AJet’s long-term vision, Bolat also conveyed that the airline aims to operate 125 aircraft in 2027, 82% of which will be new-generation, and will transition to an entirely new-generation fleet of 200 aircraft by 2033.

During the meeting, Bolat also announced a major milestone, revealing that AJet successfully passed the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) and received its certification before completing its second year of operations.

"The strong performance demonstrated during the preparation and audit process once again highlighted AJet’s robust safety and security culture. With the IOSA certification, AJet’s membership process with the International Air Transport Association has officially begun," Bolat said.

The IOSA certificate was presented to Bolat by IATA Türkiye Regional Director Funda Çalışır during a ceremony.

AJet to launch 23 new international routes

Moreover, Bolat informed that AJet launched 20 new international routes in 2025 and will further expand its network in 2026 by opening 23 new international routes, 15 from Istanbul and eight from Ankara.

"AJet currently flies to 100 destinations in 34 countries, including 59 international and 41 domestic routes. By 2026, it will operate flights to 108 destinations in 37 countries, and by 2033, to 199 destinations in 56 countries," he said.

He also noted that AJet operates primarily from Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Esenboğa Airport, adding that Milas-Bodrum Airport will become the airline’s third hub in the summer 2026 season, with direct flights from Bodrum to a total of 23 domestic and international destinations.

Bolat also shared updates related to the new Fast Track and CIP area under construction at Sabiha Gökçen Airport. "We are creating a new area next to the existing CIP lounge to enable fast-track access for both international and domestic flights. Our work is ongoing to open this facility by mid-summer. The launch price for this service will be approximately $30," he said.